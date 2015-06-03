North Dakota orders oil wells shut in due to flooding concerns

WILLISTON, N.D., June 3 North Dakota oil
regulators ordered privately held Zavanna LLC to shut in oil
wells near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers
on Wednesday after more than 1.5 inches of rainfall sparked
flooding concerns.
The state's Department of Mineral Resources said it is
concerned the confluence, located near the state oil capital of
Williston, could exceed flood stage levels of 22 feet by this
weekend after record-breaking rainfall on Tuesday.
