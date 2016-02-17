North Dakota has 'big concern' with hedge funds buying oil assets

Feb 17 North Dakota's energy regulator said on
Wednesday he is worried about hedge funds and other investment
groups buying oil assets in the state and conducts background
checks on potential acquirers.
Billions of dollars in investment capital have started to
flow toward the oil industry, with fund managers and others
sensing a long-term buying opportunity for wells, pipelines and
other energy assets.
Lynn Helms, head of North Dakota's Department of Mineral
Resources, said he is worried some buyers might have a lack of
experience running oil or natural gas facilities, which normally
pose safety risks.
"It is a big concern," Helms said on a conference call with
reporters to discuss monthly oil production.
Under North Dakota law, producers must bond their wells so
the state has insurance to pay to plug wells in case an operator
abandons an oil field.
Because the state regulator has control over those bonds,
Helms or his supervisors at the North Dakota Industrial
Commission could block potential asset sales by not approving a
bond transfer, a nightmare scenario for an industry eager for
any kind of cash infusion.
The enhanced oversight could, though, assuage environmental
groups who say the state does not do enough to police the oil
industry.
As part of the background checks, which the state has
conducted for nearly two years, "we don't just look at the
company but we also get a list of their officers and directors
and look a little bit into them as individuals," Helms said.
DMR is also concerned with investors buying water disposal
assets in the state, especially since such buyers might not have
experience in an industry with pipes that crisscross the entire
state, Helms said.
"We're looking at a mechanism to require bonding of those
operations," Helms said.
The comments come after investment groups have begun buying
oil assets in the state in recent months from traditional oil
producers eager for a cash infusion. Occidental Petroleum Corp
, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, sold all of its
North Dakota shale oil acreage and assets to private equity fund
Lime Rock Resources two months ago for $600 million.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)