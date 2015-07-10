UPDATE 3-North Dakota oil output jumps in May despite low prices

(Adds details from regulator's conference call, oil analyst's
comments)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., July 10 North Dakota's daily
oil production rose 3 percent in May, state regulators said on
Friday, hinting that the state's Bakken shale formation may be
more resilient to sliding crude prices than expected.
The state's well count hit a record high in the month with
producers deciding to hydraulically fracture more freshly
drilled wells, bucking a trend to mothball them. Drilling permit
applications also spiked.
"I was surprised by the increase in output for May," said
Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources
(DMR). "It's pretty astounding at how good (oil producers) have
gotten at what they do."
The data signaled that Whiting Petroleum Corp,
Continental Resources Inc and other producers in the
state have been able to weather a more than 50 percent drop in
U.S. crude prices since last summer.
North Dakota, the No. 2 U.S. crude producer, had output of
1,201,159 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in May, up from 1,169,045
bpd in April, according to the DMR, which reports on a two-month
lag.
Output had dropped in April.
The number of drilling rigs has plunged in the past year, to
73 from 189, and the state's rig count has not been this low
since 2009. Each rig, however, now pumps more than twice as many
barrels as rigs did six years ago.
Initial production rates - measuring a well's ability to
produce as soon as it starts pumping - jumped as much as 20
percent in May from April levels, showing that oil producers'
focus on technology over rig count is paying off.
Drilling permit applications rose 28 percent from May to
June, hinting that producers believe they'll soon have to drill
more wells to maintain long-term output targets.
Helms said June data could show an increase in production as
well, although Francisco Blanch, an analyst at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said the outlook remains for output to fall off
after June,
"I would expect the data, on a forward basis, to start
looking weaker from a production standpoint," he said. "It won't
be a huge drop, it may not matter a lot to the market."
Natural gas output for May rose 6 percent, and the number of
producing wells in the state hit a record high of 12,659.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Additional reporting by Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy; and Peter
Galloway)