North Dakota daily oil output drops 6 percent as low prices weigh

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 North Dakota's daily oil output fell 6 percent in April, according to state data released on Wednesday, as low crude prices forced producers to cut back the drilling and fracking of new wells.
The state pumped about 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down from 1.11 million bpd in March. The state reports production on a two-month lag. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.