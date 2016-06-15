版本:
North Dakota daily oil output drops 6 percent as low prices weigh

June 15 North Dakota's daily oil output fell 6 percent in April, according to state data released on Wednesday, as low crude prices forced producers to cut back the drilling and fracking of new wells.

The state pumped about 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down from 1.11 million bpd in March. The state reports production on a two-month lag. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

