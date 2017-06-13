UPDATE 1-North Dakota's oil output rises 2 pct in April

(Adds details)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, June 13 North Dakota's daily oil
production rose 2 percent in April as rising crude prices
encouraged companies to pump more, complicating OPEC's attempts
to stabilize global markets.
The state pumped 1.05 million barrels of oil per day in
April, up from 1.03 million bpd in March, according to data from
North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources, which reports on
a two-month lag.
Natural gas production rose 6 percent to 1.8 million cubic
feet per day.
North Dakota's oil well count hit 13,717 in April, an
all-time high. The state's drilling rig count has been steadily
rising, with the count on Friday at 55, 10 percent higher than
in April.
North Dakota regulators said in a statement they expect oil
prices to be weak through at least October. OPEC members
last month agreed to maintain their own production cuts, though
rising output in states like North Dakota has been offsetting
the cartel's moves.
"The markets are watching to see if U.S. shale production
offsets OPEC cuts keeping crude oil inventories high," Lynn
Helms, the DMR director, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)