U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants easement for Dakota Access pipeline

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.
The easement is the final permit needed for the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline after an order from President Donald Trump to expedite the project despite opposition from Native American tribes and climate activists. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Eric Walsh)
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc