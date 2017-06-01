Energy Transfer announces start of Dakota Access pipeline shipments

June 1 Energy Transfer Partners has
started shipping crude from the Dakota Access pipeline, which
runs from western North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois, after
months-long protests, the company announced on Thursday.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline will carry Bakken crude
from North Dakota through the Midwest, which will then be
transported through a connecting pipe to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline comes online
despite opposition by environmental groups and Native Americans.
President Donald Trump approved the multibillion-dollar
pipeline in February, reversing the prior administration's
policy which had blocked it last December with a decision by the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
