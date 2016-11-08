Energy Transfer says not slowing down construction of North Dakota oil pipeline

Nov 8 Energy Transfer Partners LP on
Tuesday said it was not slowing down construction of its Dakota
Access Pipeline in North Dakota, a project contested by
environmentalists and Native Americans groups.
"The statement released last night by the Army Corps was a
mistake and the Army Corps intends to rescind it," Energy
Transfer said in a statement. "To be clear, Dakota Access
Pipeline has not voluntarily agreed to halt construction of the
pipeline in North Dakota."
An Army Corps spokesman told Bloomberg News on Monday that
the company had agreed to slow down construction. The Army Corps
was not immediately available for comment.
The company said also construction of the pipeline is
complete on each side of Lake Oahe, and it is currently
mobilizing horizontal drilling equipment in preparation to drill
under Lake Oahe. It expects the mobilization process to take two
weeks.
Energy Transfer said it was confident that it will receive
an easement for two strips of land adjacent to Lake Oahe, and
expects no significant delays in its plans to drill under the
lake.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)