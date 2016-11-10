CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Army Corps easement to unlock $1.4 bln in financing for Dakota Access

(Corrects timeline for drilling under Lake Oahe to 90 to 120
days, not 100 days)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Nov 10 Energy Transfer Partners
on Thursday said an easement from the Army Corps of Engineers to
drill under Lake Oahe will unlock an additional $1.4 billion in
financing for its Dakota Access Pipeline.
The company has already drawn $1.1 billion from its $2.5
billion credit facility but needs the easement, a right to use
the property without possessing it, to access the remaining $1.4
billion. Energy Transfer expects the U.S. government to make a
decision on the Dakota Access "anytime" now, executives said on
Thursday during the company's third-quarter earnings call.
The company this week said it was mobilizing equipment to
drill under Lake Oahe, the water source that has been a focus of
the protests surrounding the project. The mobilization will take
two weeks, after which the company expects to begin
construction.
Drilling under the lake will take about 90 to 120 days,
executives said on Thursday.
Banks financing the $3.7 billion Dakota Access Pipeline have
come under increased pressure from activists to pull their
support of the project amid concerns that the line will destory
sacred lands and that a spill might contaminate drinking water.
Earlier this week, Norwegian bank DNB said it would
recondsider its participation in finanacing the project if the
concerns of tribes were not addressed. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc
on Tuesday said it had discussed its concerns with Energy
Transfer and urged the company to reach a resolution with the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
Tuesday's election of Republican Donald Trump, who has
voiced support for other pipeline projects such as TransCanada's
Keystone XL, may be a positive development for the Dakota
Access, which saw construction halted in North Dakota by the
U.S. government in September.
Energy Transfer Chief Executive Kelcy Warren on Wednesday
said the election's outcome was "favorable" for the Dakota
Access project as well as other energy infrastructure projects.
The company said on Thursday it was still working to get
firm shipping commitments for the 570,000-barrel-per-day
pipeline, adding that the system is contracted over the 450,000
bpd previously disclosed.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km)pipeline will transport crude from
the Bakken shale of North Dakota to the Midwest, and connect to
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)