UPDATE 2-Army Corps easement would unlock $1.4 bln in Dakota Access financing

By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Nov 10 Energy Transfer Partners
on Thursday said an easement from the Army Corps of Engineers to
drill under Lake Oahe would unlock an additional $1.4 billion in
financing for its Dakota Access Pipeline.
The company has already drawn $1.1 billion from its $2.5
billion credit facility but needs the easement, a right to use
the property without possessing it, to access the remaining $1.4
billion required for the project. Energy Transfer expects the
U.S. government to make a decision on whether to grant the
easement for Dakota Access "anytime" now, executives said on
Thursday during the company's third-quarter earnings call.
Banks financing the $3.7 billion Dakota Access Pipeline have
come under increased pressure from activists to pull their
support of the project amid concerns that the line would
desecrate sacred lands and that a spill might contaminate
drinking water.
Energy Transfer this week said it was mobilizing equipment
to drill under Lake Oahe, the water source that has been a focus
of the protests surrounding the project, in anticipation of
being granted the easement. The mobilization will take two
weeks, after which the company expects to begin construction.
Drilling under the lake would take about 90 to 120 days,
executives said on Thursday, which would put the pipeline on
track to begin service in the first quarter of 2017.
Earlier this week, Norwegian bank DNB said it would
reconsider its participation in financing the project if the
concerns of tribes were not addressed. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc
on Tuesday said it had discussed its concerns with Energy
Transfer and urged the company to reach a resolution with the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
Environmental and Native American groups opposed to the
pipeline are planning massive protests around the country on
Nov. 15 at offices of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Protestors believe the federal agency, which is responsible
for the easement, "'fast-tracked' the Dakota Access Pipeline
approval process, neglecting tribal consultation and
environmental review," according to a statement released this
week by CREDO Action, an activist network opposed to the
project.
Tuesday's election of Republican Donald Trump, who has
voiced support for other pipeline projects such as TransCanada's
Keystone XL, may be a positive development for the Dakota
Access, which saw construction halted by the U.S. government in
September.
Energy Transfer Chief Executive Kelcy Warren on Wednesday
said the election's outcome was "favorable" for the Dakota
Access project as well as other energy infrastructure projects.
Shares of Energy Transfer were up more than 3 percent on
Thursday, trading around $38 per share, the highest level since
early September, when the U.S. congress halted construction on
the project.
The company said on Thursday it was still working to get
firm shipping commitments for the 570,000-barrel-per-day
pipeline, adding that the system is contracted over the 450,000
bpd previously disclosed.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km)pipeline will transport crude from
the Bakken shale of North Dakota to the Midwest, and connect to
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrew
Hay)