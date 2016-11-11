Police confront protesters at Dakota pipeline site - Reuters witness

MANDAN, N.D. Nov 11 Police confronted
protesters at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site on
Friday, after the same protesters said they halted construction
equipment on the line.
Smoke was seen emanating from a large excavation vehicle and
protesters had also climbed into other equipment, according to a
Reuters witness. Two construction workers on the line were seen
leaving the scene.
The Dakota Access Pipeline, set to run from North Dakota to
Illinois, was delayed in September by federal authorities to
re-review permitting under a federally owned water source near
sacred tribal lands of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the line, was not
immediately available for comment. They said Thursday that they
expected a ruling from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
"anytime" now.
(Reporting By Stephanie Keith in Mandan, North Dakota; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)