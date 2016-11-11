UPDATE 1-Decision on Dakota Access pipeline due in next few days

(Recasts lead, headline; adds details, background)
MANDAN, N.D. Nov 11 A decision on whether the
Dakota Access Pipeline will be allowed to be completed near
sacred tribal lands in North Dakota will come in the next few
days, possibly by Monday, a U.S. government spokeswoman said on
Friday.
The statement by spokeswoman Amy Gaskill of the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers came as police again confronted protesters at
a construction site on the controversial pipeline, which has
drawn steady opposition from Native American and environmental
activists since the summer.
Smoke was seen emanating from a large excavation vehicle
near a site off Route 6 in rural North Dakota, and protesters
had also climbed into other equipment, according to a Reuters
witness. Two workers were seen leaving the scene.
The Dakota Access Pipeline, set to run from North Dakota to
Illinois, was delayed in September so federal authorities could
re-review permits. The line was planned to run under a federally
owned water source near sacred tribal lands of the Standing Rock
Sioux Tribe.
The Obama administration intervened in September to
temporarily halt construction under that source, Lake Oahe, so
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could review permitting.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) pipeline has been the source of
heated protests from the Standing Rock Sioux and climate
activists. The Obama administration had requested a voluntary
halt to construction within 20 miles of the lake on each side.
Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the line,
continued to build to the edge of the federal land where the
lake is located.
The company said earlier this week said it was "mobilizing"
drilling equipment to prepare to tunnel under the lake. That has
angered protesters, who planned more protests in coming days.
ETP was not immediately available for comment.
