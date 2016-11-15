UPDATE 6-U.S. Army, Interior Dept call for more review on Dakota pipeline

(Adds comments from Energy Transfer Partners)
By Ernest Scheyder and Liz Hampton
Nov 14 Federal authorities deferred a final
decision on a controversial North Dakota section of the Dakota
Access Pipeline on Monday in a statement that highlighted
concerns about the "repeated" dispossession of tribal lands in
the country's past.
The Departments of the Army and Interior, in a joint
statement, said that while their previous decisions to grant
construction were consistent with legal requirements, they
wanted to have additional discussions with the Standing Rock
Sioux Tribe due to concerns about protecting Lake Oahe, a
culturally sensitive and federally owned water source.
The $3.7 billion Dakota Access construction project has
drawn steady opposition since last summer from the Standing Rock
Sioux, along with environmental activists, who claim it could
pollute nearby water supplies and destroy sacred historical
sites.
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II said on
Monday that he was "encouraged" by the decision, even though it
was not 100 percent what the Tribe had hoped for.
Most of the construction of the proposed 1,172-mile (1,885
km) line, which will stretch from North Dakota to Illinois, has
been completed. However, Energy Transfer Partners LP,
which is building the line, has yet to receive approval for an
easement to tunnel under Lake Oahe, which is part of the
Missouri River and is adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux
Nation.
"This action is motivated purely by politics at the expense
of a company that has done nothing but play by the rules it was
given," said Kelcy Warren, Chief Executive Officer of Energy
Transfer Partners.
"To propose, as the (Army) Corps (of Engineers) now does, to
further delay this pipeline and to engage in what can only be
described as a sham process sends a frightening message about
the rule of law."
Dakota Access will vigorously pursue its legal rights in
this matter, Energy Transfer Partners said in a joint statement
with Sunoco Logistics Partners
Demonstrations continued on Monday as more than 500 Dakota
Access Pipeline protesters tried to gain entry to the capitol in
Bismarck. Officials put the building in a "soft lockdown," in
which all doors were locked and guarded, at 11:30 a.m. CST (1830
GMT), said Lieutenant Tom Iverson, spokesman for the Highway
Patrol.
Completion of the pipeline was delayed in September so
federal authorities could re-examine permits required by the
Army Corps of Engineers.
In its statement, the Army said that its previous decisions
"comported with legal requirements." However, it added that it
was "mindful of the history of the Great Sioux Nation's repeated
dispossessions, including those to support water-resources
projects."
It said its additional analysis and discussion with the
tribe will include conditions in an easement for the pipeline
crossing that might reduce the risk of spills, along with an
assessment of how such a spill could affect the tribe.
"This delay provides an opportunity for the U.S. government
to resolve outstanding issues to the full satisfaction of the
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and end this pipeline project," said
Amanda Starbuck, climate and energy program director at the
Rainforest Action Network, an environmental group.
"DEATH BY DELAY"
Shares of ETP dipped about 1 percent in after-hours trading.
Officials at Energy Transfer Partners were not immediately
available for comment.
The line has been billed as a cost-effective and efficient
way to bring North Dakota oil through Illinois, en route to the
Gulf of Mexico.
It is unclear how long the review will take.
The Obama Administration has been supportive in the past of
the protection of tribal lands. President-elect Donald Trump has
voiced support for infrastructure projects, including pipelines,
though he has not specifically addressed Dakota Access.
The likelihood of different government policies in two
months could make for a limited delay in the project, said Rick
Smead, Managing Director of Advisory Services for RBN Energy in
Houston.
The MAIN Coalition, which represents groups that support the
pipeline, called Monday's action another "attempt at death by
delay" of the pipeline, saying the administration "has chosen to
further fan the flames of protest by more inaction."
With Trump's inauguration a little more than two months
away, they said they hoped "this is not the final word on the
Dakota Access Pipeline."
More than 200 protests against the pipeline are planned
across U.S. cities on Tuesday, according to organizers of the
demonstrations.
Protests were a factor in the Obama administration's
decision to delay the line's completion in September and ask for
further review from the U.S. Army.
Previous demonstrations, which have drawn celebrities
including actors Shailene Woodley and Susan Sarandon
, have occasionally turned violent.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Liz Hampton in Houston;
Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing
by Alan Crosby and Andrew Hay)