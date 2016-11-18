UPDATE 3-U.S. native groups promised input on development as pipeline dispute looms

(Recasts with White House notice)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The United States plans to
gather more input from native people as officials contemplate
projects like the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a White
House notice posted on Thursday that could delay the
controversial plan.
The Army Corps of Engineers plans to "revise its
regulations" to ensure its consultations with sovereign tribes
are "confirmed by the U.S. Constitution, treaties, statutes,
executive orders, judicial decisions and presidential documents
and policies."
The proposed change comes in the form of what is known as an
Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which states an agency's
intention to issue a new regulation.
The Army Corps of Engineers, which manages many federal
infrastructure projects, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment Thursday evening.
The pending rule is being contemplated in the final weeks of
President Barack Obama's term when the administration is mulling
whether or not to allow the Dakota Access crude pipeline.
President-elect Donald Trump is due to be sworn in on Jan.
20. Under federal law, the incoming president has authority to
invalidate many last-minute decisions from an outgoing
administration.
The notice, which was posted on the website of the U.S.
Office Information and Regulatory Affairs, said the public will
be able to comment on the proposal until Jan. 1, 2017.
The Obama administration has been in a quandary over whether
to issue a permit to allow the completion of the final leg of
the pipeline.
Demonstrators fanned out across North America on Tuesday to
demand that the U.S. government either halt or reroute the
pipeline, while Energy Transfer Partners, the company
behind the controversial project, asked a federal court for
permission to complete it.
