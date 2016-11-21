Police in North Dakota report standoff with oil pipeline protesters

Nov 20 Hundreds of protesters opposed to a North
Dakota oil pipeline project they say threatens water resources
and sacred tribal lands confronted police on Sunday at a bridge
where a previous clash had occurred, the local sheriff's
department said.
An estimated 400 protesters mounted the bridge and attempted
to force their way past police in what the Morton County
Sheriff's Department described as an "ongoing riot."
A media statement from the agency said one arrest had been
made as by 8:30 p.m. local time, about 2 1/2 hours after the
incident began.
