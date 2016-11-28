U.S. authorities say no plans to forcibly remove North Dakota protesters

Nov 27 U.S. authorities said on Sunday they had
no plans to forcibly remove activists protesting plans to run an
oil pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux
reservation in North Dakota, despite telling them to leave by
early December.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the federal
land where the main camp protesting the Dakota Access pipeline
is located, said last week it would close public access to the
area north of the Cannonball River on Dec. 5
On Sunday, the agency said in a statement that it had "no
plans for forcible removal" of protesters. The statement said
anyone who remained would be considered unauthorized and could
be subject to various citations. It also said emergency services
might not be adequately provided to the area.
"The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking a peaceful and
orderly transition to a safer location," the statement said.
"This will reduce the risk of harm to people in the encampments
caused (by) the harsh North Dakota winter conditions."
A representative for the agency could not be immediately
reached on Sunday to provide further clarification on its plans.
Organizers told a news conference on Saturday at the main
protest site where about 5,000 people are camped that they had
no intention of moving.
There are smaller camps on land not subject to the planned
restrictions, including an area south of the Cannonball River
where the Corps said it was establishing a free-speech zone.
Demonstrators have protested for months against the $3.8
billion Dakota Access Pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer
Partners LP, saying it poses a threat to water resources
and sacred Native American sites.
The companies say the pipeline would carry Bakken shale oil
more cheaply and safely from North Dakota to Illinois en route
to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) project is mostly complete except
for the segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, less than half a
mile (0.8 km) north of Standing Rock.
The Obama administration in September postponed final
approval of a permit required to allow tunneling beneath the
lake, a move intended to give federal officials more time to
consult with tribal leaders. The delay also led to escalating
tensions over the project.
Last weekend, police used water hoses in subfreezing weather
in an attempt to disperse about 400 activists near the proposed
tunnel excavation site.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Peter
Cooneyand Peter Cooney)