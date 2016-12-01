CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. veterans head to pipeline protest camp in North Dakota

(Corrects temperature conversion in paragraph 10; corrects
spelling of Gandhi in paragraph 4)
By Terray Sylvester
CANNON BALL, N.D. Dec 1 U.S. military veterans
were arriving on Thursday at a camp to join thousands of
activists braving snow and freezing temperatures to protest a
pipeline project near a Native American reservation in North
Dakota.
Protesters have spent months rallying against plans to route
the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the
Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying it poses a threat to
water resources and sacred Native American sites.
State officials on Monday ordered activists to vacate the
Oceti Sakowin camp, located on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land
near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, citing harsh weather conditions.
Officials said on Wednesday however that they will not actively
enforce the order.
Matthew Crane, a 32-year-old Navy veteran who arrived three
days ago, said the veterans joining the protest were "standing
on the shoulders of Martin Luther King Jr and Gandhi" with the
their plans to shield protesters.
"I bought a one-way ticket," he told Reuters as he worked to
build a wooden shelter at the main camp. "Hopefully we can shut
this down before Christmas."
North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple on Wednesday told
reporters it was "probably not feasible" to reroute the
pipeline, but he would try to rebuild a relationship with
Standing Rock Sioux leaders.
Dalrymple said state officials never contemplated forcibly
removing protesters and his evacuation order was mainly due to
concerns about inclement weather endangering people.
The Standing Rock Sioux, in a statement on Wednesday, said
that because "the Governor of North Dakota and Sheriff of Morton
County are relative newcomers" to the land, "it is
understandable they would be concerned about severe winter
weather."
They said the camp has adequate shelter to handle the cold
weather, adding that the Great Sioux Nation has survived "in
this region for millennia without the concerns of state or
county governments."
The temperature in Cannon Ball is expected to fall to 6
degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) by the middle of next week,
according to Weather.com forecasts.
Veterans Stand for Standing Rock, a contingent of more than
2,000 U.S. military veterans, intends to reach North Dakota by
this weekend and form a human wall in front of police, protest
organizers said on a Facebook page.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) pipeline project, owned by
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, is mostly
complete, except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a
reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.
Protesters, who refer to themselves as "water protectors,"
have been gearing up for the winter while they await the Army
Corps decision on whether to allow Energy Transfer Partners to
tunnel under the river. That decision has been delayed twice by
the Army Corps.
(Reporting by Terray Sylvester; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)