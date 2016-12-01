UPDATE 4-U.S. veterans arrive at pipeline protest camp in North Dakota

(Adds Trump stance, details on more funding for law
enforcement)
By Terray Sylvester and Alicia Underlee Nelson
CANNON BALL/WEST FARGO, N.D. Dec 1 U.S.
military veterans were arriving on Thursday at a camp to join
thousands of activists braving snow and freezing temperatures to
protest a pipeline project near a Native American reservation in
North Dakota.
However, other veterans in the state took exception to the
efforts of the group organizing veterans to act as human shields
for the protesters, saying the nature of the protests reflected
poorly on the participants.
Protesters have spent months rallying against plans to route
the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the
Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying it poses a threat to
water resources and sacred Native American sites.
State officials on Monday ordered activists to vacate the
Oceti Sakowin camp, located on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land
near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, citing harsh weather conditions.
Officials said on Wednesday however that they will not actively
enforce the order.
Matthew Crane, a 32-year-old Navy veteran who arrived three
days ago, said the veterans joining the protest were "standing
on the shoulders of Martin Luther King Jr and Gandhi" with the
their plans to shield protesters.
"I bought a one-way ticket," he told Reuters as he worked to
build a wooden shelter at the main camp. "Hopefully we can shut
this down before Christmas."
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said for the
first time that he supports the completion of the pipeline.
Trump's transition team also said Trump supported peaceful
protests.
"We respect all Americans' first amendment right to
peacefully protest, and we hope that local and federal officials
continue to give support to local law enforcement so they are
able to continue to protect these protestors," said the Trump
transition team's daily note sent to campaign supporters and
congressional staff.
Meanwhile in West Fargo, North Dakota, several members of
the North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council, which represents
five veterans organizations in the state, held a news conference
to decry the involvement of veterans in a protest that has
damaged property and asked veterans not to participate in the
demonstration.
"We agree that it is our constitutional right to assemble
and to peacefully protest," council President Russ Stabler told
reporters at the West Fargo VFW Post 7564 building. "However,
protests over the last 100-plus days in North Dakota have been
less than peaceful.
"Participating in this kind of assembly even as a peaceful
bystander or participant will only mar the image of the North
Dakota veterans and the veterans of our nation," he added as he
stood surrounded by about a dozen veterans from the region.
North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple on Wednesday told
reporters it was "probably not feasible" to reroute the
pipeline, but he would try to rebuild a relationship with
Standing Rock Sioux leaders.
Dalrymple said state officials never contemplated forcibly
removing protesters and his evacuation order was mainly due to
concerns about inclement weather endangering people. Frigid
weather makes some aspects of pipeline construction more
difficult, engineers interviewed by Reuters said.
The Standing Rock Sioux, in a statement on Wednesday, said
that because "the Governor of North Dakota and Sheriff of Morton
County are relative newcomers" to the land, "it is
understandable they would be concerned about severe winter
weather."
They said the camp has adequate shelter to handle the cold
weather, adding that the Great Sioux Nation has survived "in
this region for millennia without the concerns of state or
county governments."
The temperature in Cannon Ball is expected to fall to 6
degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) by the middle of next week,
according to Weather.com forecasts.
Veterans Stand for Standing Rock, a contingent of more than
2,000 U.S. military veterans, intends to reach North Dakota by
this weekend and form a human wall in front of police, protest
organizers said on a Facebook page.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) pipeline project, owned by
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, is mostly
complete, except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a
reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.
Protesters, who refer to themselves as "water protectors,"
have been gearing up for the winter while they await the Army
Corps decision on whether to allow Energy Transfer Partners to
tunnel under the river. That decision has been delayed twice by
the Army Corps.
On Wednesday, the North Dakota Emergency Commission approved
another $7 million to provide support for law enforcement who
deployed to deal with protesters. The commission previously
approved an additional $10 million in funds to cover the
escalating costs of the protests.
(Reporting by Terray Sylvester and Alicia Underlee Nelson;
additional reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago and
Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)