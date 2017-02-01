UPDATE 4-Activist ire rises as Dakota pipeline review begins

(Adds details on protests in North Dakota)
By Valerie Volcovici and Terray Sylvester
WASHINGTON/CANNON BALL, N.D. Feb 1 Native
Americans and activists protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline
project expressed alarm on Wednesday after federal lawmakers
from North Dakota said the final permit had been granted for the
project, a statement later contradicted by the Army, which
issues such permits.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday it has
started a review for the permit but that the easement had not
been granted. "The Assistant Secretary for the Army Civil Works
will make a decision on the pipeline once a full review and
analysis is completed in accordance with the directive," it said
in a statement.
Activists in North Dakota expressed anger after two
lawmakers said late on Tuesday that final right-of-way for the
pipeline had already been approved.
In a statement late on Tuesday, activists at the Sacred
Stone camp, the original protest camp on Standing Rock Sioux
land, called on other activists to return for prayer and "direct
action."
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, along with other Native
American groups, environmentalists and other activists have
argued that the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline led by
Energy Transfer Partners LP would damage sacred lands
and could leak oil into the tribe's water supply. Proponents
believe the pipeline is necessary to transport U.S. oil safely
and that it would create jobs.
The pipeline would stretch for 1,170 miles (1,885 km) from
North Dakota's oil-producing Bakken region to Patoka, Illinois.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe had successfully won delays
from the Obama administration for further environmental review
, but last week President Donald Trump signed an
executive order telling the Corps of Engineers to expedite
review of the project. It is unclear how long that review will
take.
It still needs a required permit to tunnel under Lake Oahe,
a reservoir that is part of the Missouri River. The reservoir is
the water source for the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, whose
land in Cannon Ball is adjacent to the line's route.
Jade Begay, spokeswoman for the Indigenous Environmental
Network, a nonprofit group and one of the primary groups
protesting the line, said: "People (in protest camps) are
watching pretty closely. People are in a reactionary place and
it is dangerous for politicians to put out these unfounded
statements."
In a statement posted on their website, the Sacred Stone
camp - the original camp, established last April - asked
protesters to return to their encampment so that they could
stage another demonstration. That camp is located on Sioux land
in Sioux County; it is not the site of the bulk of protests,
which are in Morton County on federal land.
FEAR AND ANGER
The main protest camp, known as Oceti Sakowin, had been the
staging ground for ongoing protests, some of which led to
violent clashes between law enforcement and activists.
That camp is in the process of being broken down, because it
is located on a flood plain, and when it floods, any remaining
structures could foul the river.
Protesters on Wednesday attempted to set up another camp
across from Oceti Sakowin, on the other side of Highway 1806, on
private property. In a press release, North Dakota law
enforcement said they asked protesters to leave the camp, and
after refusals, evicted about 40 people from that land, which is
owned by Dakota Access.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in
a statement that Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer had
told him and Vice President Mike Pence that Speer directed the
Corps to proceed with the easement. U.S. Representative Kevin
Cramer also said he had been informed of the directive.
A spokesman for Hoeven, Don Canton, said on Wednesday that
Speer told the senator that the Army Corps was doing its due
diligence in acting on Trump's memo from last week, and that
Hoeven had not discussed the environmental study with the Corps.
Lewis Grassrope, a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe in
South Dakota, said the Trump administration and North Dakota
lawmakers were trying to inspire fear and anger through
premature statements.
"They want us to react and go do actions, which will give
them the right to say, 'OK, they're not peaceful. So let's put
in this pipeline,'" he said.
Several groups opposing the project, including the Standing
Rock Sioux, said they would fight the granting of an easement in
court, as an environmental study still needs to be completed.
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II last week
said he requested a meeting with Trump, but has not received a
response. Standing Rock representatives were not available for
comment on Wednesday, but Begay said that "Trump, when he made
these executive orders, did not have any consultation with
tribal leaders."
