版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 23:07 BJT

Standing Rock Sioux file legal challenge against North Dakota pipeline

Feb 9 A Native American tribe said on Thursday it had filed a legal challenge in a bid to block the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline project after the company constructing it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.

"This administration (of President Donald Trump) has expressed utter and complete disregard for not only our treaty and water rights, but the environment as a whole," the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said in a statement on their website. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐