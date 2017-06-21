Oil to keep flowing in Dakota line while legal battle continues

WASHINGTON, June 21 Oil will continue to flow
through the Dakota Access Pipeline through the summer while
authorities conduct additional review of the environmental
impact, after a judge on Wednesday ordered more hearings in
coming months.
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg in
Washington ruled in favor of Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne
River Sioux tribes, who said more environmental analysis of the
Dakota Access line should have been carried out.
The tribes had said the 1,170-mile (1,880 km) line violates
their hunting, fishing and environmental rights.
On Wednesday, Boasberg set out a schedule of hearings that
will decide what will happen to the line while additional review
is completed.
A lawyer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is
responsible for environmental review, would not estimate when
asked by Boasberg how long additional review would take. The
judge could still order the line to be shut at a later date
following a series of hearings scheduled through the summer.
"Our view has been that the pipeline should be shut down,"
said Jan Hasselmann, attorney for the tribes.
Energy Transfer Partners LP built the $3.8 billion
pipeline to move crude from the Northern Plains to the Midwest
and then on to the Gulf of Mexico. The line runs from western
North Dakota into Patoka, Illinois, where it hooks up with
another line to refiners in the Gulf of Mexico.
ETP said on Wednesday it was "pleased with the judge's
decision" for pipeline operations to continue while the process
"unfolds."
The Native American tribes have been protesting the line's
construction for more than a year. The line finally
went into service in June.
