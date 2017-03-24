版本:
Dec. North Dakota crude spill larger than initially estimated -report

March 24 A crude oil spill in western North Dakota in December is now believed to have leaked about 530,000 gallons of oil, much larger than initially anticipated, according to an Associated Press report published on a local news website on Friday.

This is among the biggest spills in the state's history, the AP report said quoting Health Department environmental scientist, Bill Seuss. (bit.ly/2nMkb8B)

A crude transmission line was shut after a leak was discovered in a six-inch pipeline operated by Belle Fourche Pipeline Company.

The spill was earlier estimated to have leaked 4,200 barrels of crude.

The incident led to U.S. pipeline regulators ordering the company to improve leak detections, along with other actions. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)
