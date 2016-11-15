Energy Transfer seeks court intervention on Dakota pipeline

Nov 15 Energy Transfer Partners LP, which is
building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, is seeking
federal court intervention to finish the project without further
action from the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns some of the
land where it is to be built.
Energy Transfer and partner Sunoco Logistics
Partners LP said they filed a lawsuit with the U.S.
federal district court in Washington DC on Monday seeking a
judgment declaring a legal right-of-way to build the pipeline.
The filing comes after the Departments of the Army and
Interior deferred a final decision on the controversial North
Dakota section of the pipeline and highlighted concerns about
the "repeated" dispossession of tribal lands.
