Demonstrators vow face-off against North Dakota pipeline

Feb 21 Protesters near the site of the Dakota
Access pipeline are bracing for a stand-off with law enforcement
as they face orders to evacuate a camp that has served as the
base of their opposition to the multibillion-dollar project.
Native Americans and environmental activists have lived at
the Oceti Sakowin camp in North Dakota for months, fighting the
construction of the pipeline that they say threatens the water
resources of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and sacred land.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers have set a Wednesday afternoon deadline for protesters
to clear out of the camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, which is
on Army Corps land.
However, some protesters intend to remain, forcing a
potential showdown that could end in arrests of many protesters,
law enforcement and camp leaders said on Tuesday.
"A lot of them are going to stay and they're not going to
give up, no matter what army they bring in to make people back
off," Lewis Grassrope, a leader at the camp, said in a telephone
interview.
Law enforcement officials on Tuesday were planning how to
handle Wednesday's evacuation deadline of 2 p.m. local time,
said Maxine Herr, a spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's
Department.
"There are certainly those that are planning to stay," Herr
said. "As much as they are tearing down, they are building."
The protest garnered support from Hollywood celebrities and
U.S. military veterans, with thousands traveling to the camp
last year to protest the pipeline being built by Energy Transfer
Partners LP.
An Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman did not respond to a
request for comment.
The mood in the camp was jubilant in December when the Army
Corps ruled against an easement to drill under Lake Oahe, the
final link in the 1,172-mile (1,885-km) project. The Standing
Rock Sioux subsequently asked protesters to disperse, but some
remained.
However, President Donald Trump, just days after taking
office, signed an executive order clearing the way for the
pipeline to proceed.
A judge denied a request earlier this month by two tribes
seeking to halt construction, which resumed. The tribes are
seeking an injunction to order the Army Corps to withdraw the
easement.
On Tuesday, leaders said around 300 protesters remained at
the camp, now sodden from rain and melting snow.
Governor Burgum, a Republican, has said floods pose a safety
threat and trash at the camp could pollute the Missouri River,
but demonstrators say that fear is overhyped.
Despite the setbacks, Melaine Stoneman, a camp leader, said
protesters were not dismayed.
“The fight continues on as it has for over 500 some years of
them trying to exterminate and eliminate us (Native Americans),"
she said.
