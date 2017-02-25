FEATURE-Dakota protesters regroup, plot resistance to other pipelines

| CANNON BALL, N.D.
Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp
this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the
multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other
pipelines as well.
The Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, was
cleared by law enforcement on Thursday and almost 50 people,
many of them Native Americans and environmental activists, were
arrested.
The number of demonstrators had dwindled from the thousands
who poured into the camp starting in August to oppose the
pipeline that critics say threatens the water resources and
sacred land of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The tribe has said
it intends to fight the pipeline in court.
The 1,170-mile (1,885 km) line, built by Energy Transfer
Partners LP, will move crude from the shale oilfields of
North Dakota to Illinois en route to the Gulf of Mexico, where
many U.S. refineries are located.
Tonya Olsen, 46, an Ihanktonwan Sioux from Sioux Falls,
South Dakota, who had lived at the camp for 3-1/2 months, said
she was saddened by the eviction but proud of the protesters.
She has moved to another nearby camp on Standing Rock Sioux
Tribe reservation land, across the Cannon Ball River.
"A lot of people will take what they've learned from this
movement and take it to another one," Olsen said. She may join a
protest if one forms against the Keystone XL pipeline near the
Lower Brulé Sioux Reservation in South Dakota, she added.
Tom Goldtooth, a protest leader and executive director of
the Indigenous Environmental Network, said the demonstrators'
hearts were not defeated.
"The closing of the camp is not the end of a movement or
fight, it is a new beginning," Goldtooth said in a statement on
Thursday. "They cannot extinguish the fire that Standing Rock
started."
Many hope their fight against the project will spur similar
protests targeting pipelines across the United States and
Canada, particularly those routed near Native American land.
"The embers are going to be carried all over the place,"
said Forest Borie, 34, a protester from Tijuana, Mexico, who
spent four months in North Dakota.
"This is going to be a revolutionary year," he added.
NEXT TARGETS
Borie wants to go next to Canada to help the Unist'ot'en
Native American Tribe in their long-running opposition to
pipelines in British Columbia.
Energy Transfer Partners, the Dallas-based company
constructing the Dakota Access pipeline, is already facing
pushback from a diverse base of opposition in Louisiana, where
it is planning to expand its Bayou Bridge pipeline.
Other projects mentioned by protesters as possible next
stops include the Sabal Trail pipeline being built to transport
natural gas from eastern Alabama to central Florida, and Energy
Transfer Partners' Trans-Pecos in West Texas. Sabal Trail is a
joint project of Spectra Energy Corp, NextEra Energy Inc
and Duke Energy Corp.
Another protest is focused on Plains All American Pipeline's
Diamond Pipeline, which will run from Cushing, Oklahoma,
to Valero Energy Corp's Memphis refinery in Tennessee.
Anthony Gazotti, 47, from Denver, said he will stay on
reservation land until he is forced out. Despite construction
resuming on the Dakota pipeline, he said the protest was a
success because it had raised awareness of pipeline issues
nationwide.
"It's never been about just stopping that pipeline," he said.
June Sapiel, a 47-year-old member of the Penobscot Tribe in
Penobscot, Maine, also rejected the idea that the protesters in
North Dakota had failed.
"It's waking people up," she said in front of a friend's
yurt where she has been staying. "We're going to go out there
and just keep doing it."
