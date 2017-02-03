版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 01:18 BJT

Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed by second quarter - Phillips 66 CEO

NEW YORK Feb 3 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to be completed by the second quarter, Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said in the company's earning call.

Phillips 66 has a 25 percent stake in the pipeline project. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐