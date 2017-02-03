Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed by second quarter - Phillips 66 CEO

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
NEW YORK Feb 3 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to be completed by the second quarter, Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said in the company's earning call.
Phillips 66 has a 25 percent stake in the pipeline project. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: