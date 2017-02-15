Pope appears to back native tribes in Dakota Pipeline conflict

| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Feb 15 Pope Francis appeared on
Wednesday to back Native Americans seeking to halt part of the
Dakota Access Pipeline, saying indigenous cultures have a right
to defend "their ancestral relationship to the earth".
The Latin American pope, who has often strongly defended
indigenous rights since his election in 2013, made his comments
on protection of native lands to representative of tribes
attending the Indigenous Peoples Forum in Rome.
While he did not name the pipeline, he used strong and clear
language applicable to the conflict, saying development had to
be reconciled with "the protection of the particular
characteristics of indigenous peoples and their territories".
Francis spoke two days after a U.S. federal judge denied a
request by tribes to halt construction of the final link of the
project that sparked months of protests by activists aimed at
stopping the 1,170-mile line.
Speaking in Spanish, Francis said the need to protect native
territories was "especially clear when planning economic
activities which may interfere with indigenous cultures and
their ancestral relationship to the earth".
The Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have
argued the project would prevent them from practicing religious
ceremonies at a lake they say is surrounded by sacred ground.
"In this regard, the right to prior and informed consent (of
native peoples) should always prevail," the pope said, citing
the 1997 U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Thousands of tribe members, environmentalists and others set
up camps last year on Army Corps land in the North Dakota plains
as protests intensified.
In December, the administration of former U.S. President
Barack Obama denied the last permit needed by Energy Transfer
Partners, which is building the $3.8 billion pipeline.
But last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted a
final easement, after President Donald Trump issued an order to
advance the project days after he took office in January.
The pope made an indirect criticism last week of another
Trump project, a wall along the border with Mexico, saying
society should not create "walls but bridges" and ask others to
pay for them.
Francis, who wrote a major encyclical letter in 2015 on
climate change and the environment, told the group that new
technologies could be legitimate but had to respect the earth.
"Do not allow those which destroy the earth, which destroy
the environment and the ecological balance, and which end up
destroying the wisdom of peoples," he said.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Heneghan)