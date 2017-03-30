North Dakota oil output set to rise as controversial pipeline opens

| HOUSTON, March 30
HOUSTON, March 30 North Dakota oil production
will get a shot in the arm next month as a pipeline comes online
despite opposition by environmental groups and Native Americans,
allowing the energy industry to save at least $540 million in
annual shipping costs.
The Dakota Access Pipeline gives the state's producers
cheaper access to refineries and other customers on the U.S.
Gulf Coast.
Market players said they expect this will hasten a revival
of output from the Bakken region which fell sharply along with
global oil prices during the past two years.
"We're back to growth in the Bakken," Hess Corp
Chief Executive Officer John Hess said in a recent interview.
The New York-based company has contracts to send roughly half
its daily North Dakota output through DAPL. For 2017, Hess has
said its Bakken production could grow more than 10 percent.
President Donald Trump approved the $3.7 billion pipeline in
February, reversing the prior administration which had blocked
it last December with a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers.
Energy Transfer Partners LP, which operates the
1,100 mile (1,770 km) long DAPL, has begun filling the line with
crude and could reach full operating capacity by late April,
based on industry estimates.
DAPL "will provide a safer, more environmentally responsible
and more cost-effective transportation system to move crude
across this country as opposed to truck or rail," said ETP
spokeswoman Vicki Granado.
The pipeline will carry about 500,000 barrels of oil per
day, more than half of North Dakota's daily output, cutting
reliance on riskier rail-cars and reducing transport cost by
roughly $3 to $5 per barrel, analysts estimate.
That should help level the playing field between Bakken
producers and rivals in other U.S. shale plays, many of which
are closer to refineries and other customers.
"Economics for drilling in the Bakken will look better
because of DAPL," Rusty Braziel of RBN Energy consultants in
Houston, said in an interview.
The state's drilling rig count has jumped 40 percent since
early February, when Trump gave final approval to the pipeline.
By the end of the year, analysts expect the rig count to rise
another 10 percent or more.
DAPL's opponents say they will continue to oppose the line
and oil production across North Dakota, which pumps more crude
each day than any state but Texas.
"Just because oil flow is pending does not mean that it
cannot be stopped by court order, and we have a strong, ongoing
case in front of the courts," said David Archambault II,
chairman of North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which
lives adjacent to the line.
OUTLOOK
Transportation savings from DAPL are a key factor oil
companies are considering when deciding whether to boost
production, executives, analysts and investors said.
Hess plans to triple the number of drilling rigs it operates
in North Dakota this year. The company will move the 30 percent
of its existing Bakken production from rail to pipeline once
DAPL opens.
Oasis Petroleum Inc, another large Bakken producer,
said its 2017 output could rise more than 30 percent. DAPL "is
definitely going to give us more options to get our product to
market," Oasis Chief Executive Officer Tommy Nusz said in an
interview.
Whiting Petroleum Corp, the state's largest oil
producer, does not contract for space on DAPL, nor does
Continental Resources Inc, the
second-largest.
But Continental expects DAPL to ease a transport bottleneck
out of the state and open room on other pipelines, allowing it
to stop using rail.
Both Whiting and Continental have projected production to
rise more than 20 percent this year. The companies did not
respond to requests for comment.
North Dakota's oil production fell 13 percent in the last 12
months for which data are available to about 980,000 barrels per
day (bpd) due to low prices. While the expected jump in 2017
output likely won't return output to its 2015 peak, it could
help statewide production again rise above 1 million barrels per
day.
Another reason for rising production is that higher prices
have prompted many companies to hedge, or sell forward, some of
their output, which bolsters confidence. Whiting and Oasis, for
example, have hedged more than half of 2017 production.
But the state's producers say that DAPL's opening, after
months of uncertainty, gives them confidence they can ship their
product to market.
"We have to have a more pragmatic approach to infrastructure
development in this country," said Hess.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gary McWilliams and
David Gregorio)