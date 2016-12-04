US Army Corps of Engineers denies easement for Dakota Access Pipeline -Sioux

NEW YORK Dec 4 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
has denied an easement for the $3.8 billion Dakota Access
Pipeline, according to a statement from the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe, which has been protesting the project, saying it could
contaminate water supplies.
"Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it
will not be granting the easement to cross Lake Oahe for the
proposed Dakota Access Pipeline," the tribe said in a statement.
"Instead, the Corps will be undertaking an environmental impact
statement to look at possible alternative routes."
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) Dakota Access Pipeline, owned by
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, is mostly
complete, except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a
reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder in North Dakota, Writing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; editing by Diane Craft)