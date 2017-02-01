Standing Rock tribe says it will take legal action against Dakota pipeline decision

Jan 31 The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said on
Tuesday it will take legal action against the U.S. Army's
decision to grant the final easement that will allow the Dakota
Access Pipeline to be completed.
In a statement, the tribe said the Army cannot circumvent a
scheduled environmental impact study that was ordered in
January. "The Army Corps lacks statutory authority to simply
stop the EIS," they said.
The tribe has been in a months-long legal battle against
Energy Transfer Partners, which is building the line.
The controversial project, which is meant to bring oil from
North Dakota's Bakken shale region to Illinois, runs adjacent to
the Standing Rock reservation in the southern part of North
Dakota.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Sandra Maler)