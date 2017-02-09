UPDATE 2-North Dakota tribe says running out of options to stop pipeline

(Updates with easement granted)
By Ernest Scheyder and Terray Sylvester
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D. Feb 8 The leader of a
Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil
pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may
have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the
company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the
Missouri River.
Legal experts agreed the tribe faces long odds in convincing
any court to halt the $3.8 billion project led by Energy
Transfer Partners LP, which could now begin operation as
soon as June.
The U.S. Army said on Wednesday it had granted the final
permit for the pipeline after an order from President Donald
Trump to expedite the project. The army owns the land through
its Corps of Engineers.
"We're running out of options, but that doesn't mean that
it's over," David Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock
Sioux Tribe, told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We're still
going to continue to look at all legal options available to us."
Native American tribes and climate activists have vowed to
fight the pipeline, fearing it will desecrate sacred sites and
endanger drinking water. Supporters say the pipeline is safer
than rail or trucks to transport the oil.
The 1,170-mile (1,885-km) line will move crude from the
shale oilfields of North Dakota to Illinois en route to the Gulf
of Mexico, where many U.S. refineries are located.
Public opposition has drawn thousands of people to the North
Dakota plains, including high-profile political and celebrity
supporters. Large protest camps popped up near the
site, leading to several violent clashes and some 600 arrests.
The opposition sensed victory last year when the
administration of President Barack Obama, a Democrat, delayed
completion of the pipeline pending a review of tribal concerns
and in December ordered an environmental study.
But those fortunes were reversed after Trump, a Republican,
took office on Jan. 20. Trump issued an order on Jan. 24 to
expedite both the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and to revive
another multibillion-dollar oil artery, Keystone XL.
The Obama administration had blocked that project
in 2015.
On Wednesday, some 350 people converged in lower Manhattan,
hoisting signs such as "Water is Life," "Dump Trump" and
"Respect Native Sovereignty."
"This isn't just a Native American problem, this isn't just
an issue over race, this goes way beyond that," said Matene
Strikefirst, who said he is a member of the tribe of Ojibwe and
Dakota. "We need to get over our dependence on fossil fuels; we
need to ensure drinking water for everyone."
Another 100 gathered near the White House, denouncing
Trump.
"We know there is going to be bloodshed," said Eryn Wise,
spokeswoman for the International Indigenous Youth Council.
"This is cultural genocide," said Linda Black Elk, a
resident of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
BIG HURDLE
In a court filing on Tuesday, the Army said it would allow
the final section of the DAPL to tunnel under Lake Oahe, part of
the Missouri River system. The permit was the last bureaucratic
hurdle to the pipeline's completion.
The tribe said on Wednesday it would attempt to use a "legal
battle and temporary restraining order" to shut down pipeline
operations.
But Wayne D'Angelo, an energy and environmental lawyer with
Kelley Drye & Warren in Washington, said he believed the Trump
administration was on "pretty solid legal ground."
The tribe would have to prove a very difficult standard:
that approval for the pipeline was "arbitrary and capricious, an
abuse of discretion or inconsistent with the record before the
agency," D'Angelo said.
The protest camps dwindled after the Obama administration
ordered the environmental review in December as the tribe urged
people to leave due to concerns about trash buildup in a flood
plain.
But a few holdouts have remained, including some who braved
temperatures of minus 9 Fahrenheit (minus 23 C) on Wednesday.
