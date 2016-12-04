Sense of duty draws U.S. veterans to Dakota pipeline protest

| CANNON BALL, N.D.
the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp, U.S. military veterans,
armed with saws, hammers and other tools, are quietly building
barracks, an infirmary and a mess hall.
Despite the bitter cold and an evacuation order from the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the veterans hope to erect enough
space to house at least several hundred peers making their way
into the Oceti Sakowin Camp here in Cannon Ball.
Veterans interviewed by Reuters gave a plethora of motives
for traveling here. Some felt it was their patriotic duty to
defend protesters, especially since Native Americans have
historically had an active presence in the U.S. military.
For others, coming here offers a sense of purpose they have
lacked since returning to civilian society. For all, the
camaraderie with those who have also shared military service was
important.
"Our commitment has not expired because we took off the
uniform," said Charles Vondal, 51, an Army veteran and Native
American from Turtle Mountain, N.D. "We understand what it means
to put our lives on the line."
The response last month to a call for 2,000 veterans to act
as a barrier between activists and law enforcement was much
swifter than expected - with organizers having to stop accepting
volunteers.
The veterans arriving say their presence will make it less
likely that police will resort again to aggressive tactics,
after water cannons and tear gas were used on a group of
protesters in sub-freezing temperatures two weeks ago.
More than 500 activists have been arrested over the last
several months.
"I felt it was our duty to come and stand in front of the
guns and the mace and the water and the threat that they pose to
these people," said Anthony Murtha, 29, from Detroit, who served
in the U.S. Navy from 2009 to 2013.
Local law enforcement said the specter of having thousands
of military-trained veterans in the area was of concern, but
they were not expecting any melees.
"If (veterans) come to this area and they want to protest
peacefully, if that's what they want to do and have their voice
heard, then there's absolutely no issues with that," Kyle
Kirchmeier, sheriff for Morton County, North Dakota, where the
pipeline is routed, said in an interview Saturday.
Some veterans groups are unhappy with those coming to
support the protesters, saying they are standing up for illegal
behavior. They also note that many law enforcement officers are
veterans. North Dakota's state veterans coordinating council, in
a letter last week, asked the veterans who want to stand with
the protesters not to come.
"We don't want to see veterans facing down veterans," said
Lonnie Wangen, commissioner of North Dakota's Department of
Veterans Affairs.
But veterans at the camp say pictures and video of water
hoses used against Native Americans spoke to their concern of
heavy-handed tactics used by law enforcement.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has yet to grant a permit
for Energy Transfer Partners to drill under Lake Oahe, a
reservoir that is part of the Missouri River.
This one-mile stretch represents the last unfinished portion
of the line in North Dakota, which will stretch as far as
Illinois.
Native Americans serve at a high rate in the armed forces,
according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
A 2012 report showed more than 150,000 veterans of Native
American descent. U.S. Defense Department data as of 2014 put
Alaskan/Native American service members at more than 24,000.
"It's symbolic for people who stood up for this nation's
freedom to stand up for the first inhabitants of this nation,"
said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux,
on Saturday.
Veterans Stand With Standing Rock, which organized this
weekend's rally and other events, has warned veterans they could
experience flashbacks to combat experience.
"We're under constant surveillance with helicopters and
planes flying over. There is a military boundary with barbed
wire," said Angie Spencer, 34, a clinical psychologist from
Seattle who has worked with veterans.
The surroundings, she said, mean counselors are vigilant for
signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.
On Friday, the rally organizers met with law enforcement on
the Backwater Bridge, the site of two of the most heated
confrontations between police and protesters in the last several
weeks. They said they were there to protest peacefully.
The chances that the pipeline will be stopped at this point
seem slim. President-elect Donald Trump last week voiced support
for the project, which has been delayed twice since September by
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Opposing the pipeline, standing with the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe, was an opportunity to again find a personal mission, some
said.
"You kind of lose your purpose when you're out (of the
military)," said John Nelson, 25, from San Diego, who spent
seven years in the Navy. "I think that's why it's so easy for so
many veterans to jump on board."
