Wells Fargo offers to meet with Standing Rock Sioux before year-end

Dec 2 Wells Fargo & Co said it would "be
pleased" to meet with tribal elders from the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe before year-end to discuss the U.S. bank's investment in
the Dakota Access Pipeline, the company told the tribe in a
letter dated Thursday.
A Wells Fargo spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the
letter, and pictures of the document appeared on Twitter on
Friday. In a statement, a spokesman added that the company has
met with the Standing Rock tribe several times, most recently in
October.
Wells Fargo is one of more than a dozen financial
institutions with investments in the pipeline; others include
Citigroup Inc and TD Bank. Activists have
protested outside bank headquarters and branches in recent
months to try to persuade the company to divest its investment
in the line.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)