版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 22:30 BJT

North Sea Buzzard oilfield shut-traders

LONDON May 9 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which has been suffering from frequent production problems since last year, was shut earlier on Wednesday, traders said.

The oilfield has been down since around 0600 GMT. The reason for the shutdown is not clear.

Canadian operator Nexen was not immediately available to comment.

Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield and feeds into Forties, one of the four crude oil streams comprising the dated Brent benchmark, which is used to price about two thirds of global crude oil.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐