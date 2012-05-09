North Sea Buzzard oilfield shut-traders

BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
LONDON May 9 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which has been suffering from frequent production problems since last year, was shut earlier on Wednesday, traders said.
The oilfield has been down since around 0600 GMT. The reason for the shutdown is not clear.
Canadian operator Nexen was not immediately available to comment.
Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield and feeds into Forties, one of the four crude oil streams comprising the dated Brent benchmark, which is used to price about two thirds of global crude oil.
* Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million
* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend