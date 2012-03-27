版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二

North American Energy amends contract with Canadian Natural

March 27 North American Energy Partners Inc said its unit has reached an agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on amendments to a long-term overburden removal and mining services contract.

The new agreement finalizes certain past costs under the original contract, and will result in a payment of C$34 million by Canadian Natural to North American Construction Group Inc, North American Energy said in a statement.

North American also does not expect to record any additional revenue writedown associated with this contract.

