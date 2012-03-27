North American Energy amends contract with Canadian Natural

March 27 North American Energy Partners Inc
said its unit has reached an agreement with
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on amendments to a
long-term overburden removal and mining services contract.
The new agreement finalizes certain past costs under the
original contract, and will result in a payment of C$34 million
by Canadian Natural to North American Construction Group Inc,
North American Energy said in a statement.
North American also does not expect to record any additional
revenue writedown associated with this contract.