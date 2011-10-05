UPDATE 2-N.American Palladium to expand flagship mine

* Expects capex for project's first phase at about $75 mln
Oct 5 Canada's North American Palladium
said it planned to expand its flagship mine in Northern Ontario
and expected capital expenditure for the first phase of the
project to be around $75 million.
The company's shares rose 4 percent to C$2.30 in morning
trade on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
North American Palladium, which also operates two gold mines
in Quebec, expects to complete the first phase of the Lac des
Iles (LDI) palladium mine expansion in the fourth quarter of
next year.
After the completion of the first phase, the mine shaft will
begin operating at a rate of 3,500 tonnes per day, the company
said in a statement.
For the second phase, North American Palladium expects to
sink the mine shaft deeper and raise the mining rate to 5,500
tonnes per day in the first quarter of 2015.
From the second phase onwards, the company expects
production to exceed 250,000 ounces of palladium, at estimated
cash costs of $200 per ounce, North American Palladium said.
The capital expenditure for the project will include
underground infrastructure and exploration drilling.
The company expects total average operating costs to be
about $40-44 per tonne after mining at full capacity.
The mine is located about 85 kilometres northwest of the
city of Thunder Bay, and its primary deposits are palladium with
some platinum, gold, nickel, and copper by-products.
Palladium , used in catalytic converters for cars,
has struggled to maintain traction this year after 2010's sharp
price rise as concerns over the automotive sector persist.
In 2008, during the global financial crisis, the spot price
slipped below $200 an ounce and North American Palladium was
forced to temporarily shut down Lac des Iles.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Maju Samuel)