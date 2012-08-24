RPT-North Carolina pension fund gains 2.2 percent in fiscal 2012

Aug 24 North Carolina's pension fund
outperformed many of its counterparts in other states, posting a
2.21 percent gain in the year ended June 30 as strength in bonds
helped offset losses in international stocks.
The North Carolina Retirement Systems, the 11th-largest
public pension fund in the United States, benefited from an 11.6
percent gain on its fixed income investments, the state
treasurer said on Friday. The fund has 37 percent of its roughly
$75 billion in assets in bonds.
The fund's global equities portfolio, accounting for 43
percent of total assets, lost 6 percent during the year.
Investments in real estate climbed 7.8 percent during the
year, while alternatives, primarily private equity funds, rose
5.39 percent.
"Equity markets across the globe have suffered this quarter
from the continuing instability in the euro zone and a slowdown
in China," Treasurer Janet Cowell said in a statement. "At the
same time, movement to lower-risk investments such as fixed
income and real estate helped buffer those losses."
During the last quarter, bond investments gained 3.4
percent, while bets on international stocks resulted in losses
of 5.8 percent, mirroring trends seen during the full fiscal
year.
Many other large state funds reported weak returns,
including the giant California Public Employees Retirement
System, which gained just 1 percent, and Massachusetts' Pension
Reserves Investment Trust, which lost 0.08 percent.
North Carolina's slightly more conservative bets helped put
the fund among the top 25 percent performers for the fiscal
year, according to data from Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
Universe Source.