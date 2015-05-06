UPDATE 3-Small town evacuated after oil train derails in North Dakota

(Adds color from scene, graphic, quotes from rail industry
By Ernest Scheyder and Edward McAllister
WILLISTON, N.D./NEW YORK May 6 A BNSF
train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire in North
Dakota on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of a nearby small
town just days after the United States and Canada announced
reforms to improve the safety of such shipments.
About 40 residents from the tiny Wells County town of
Heimdal were evacuated after 10 tank cars left the rails, fire
officials and the state's emergency management agency said.
There were no injuries, officials said.
Black smoke was visible for miles as more than 300,000
gallons of crude oil burned. Emergency responders from five
communities set up a command center near scorched wheat fields
adjacent to the train tracks as a steady rain fell, a Reuters
photographer said.
Heimdal is located along one of the main rail lines heading
east out of the state's giant Bakken oil patch. About two-thirds
of all North Dakota oil production is shipped by rail,
three-quarters of that to refiners on the U.S. East Coast.
Just last Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation and
Canada's Transport Ministry announced new rules for oil trains,
including phasing out older tank cars, adding electronic braking
systems and imposing speed limits. The measures were all meant
to reduce the frequency and severity of oil train crashes.
In a statement confirming the accident, BNSF said the tank
cars involved were unjacketed CPC-1232 models, which the new
rules will render obsolete within five years.
Heimdal is one of the many small towns that dot the central
North Dakota landscape and have co-existed with rail lines for
decades. It has only seven streets and directly abuts the BNSF
line, which has a spur to offload grain and other commodities.
FIRE COULD BE LEFT TO BURN OUT
It was not immediately clear how state officials planned to
respond to the fire or if the crude involved had high levels of
combustible natural gas liquids. Highway patrol officials were
at the scene alongside local fire departments.
"In the past we've just let these burn out," said Cecily
Fong of the state's Department of Emergency Services.
New state rules that took effect last month mandate that
most NGLs be removed from oil before shipment, though Fong said
the quality of the crude in this incident was not yet known.
The derailment occurred at 7:30 a.m. between Hamburg and
Heimdal. The locomotive engine and 99 tank cars not affected
were unhitched and moved away, Fong said.
BNSF said it was sending additional personnel to the scene
to assist first responders. The National Transportation Safety
Board was also sending a team to the site.
On the non-jacketed CPC-1232s - involved in Wednesday's
derailment - William Furman, chief executive of railcar
manufacturer Greenbrier Cos, said in a recent interview
that they are as dangerous as older cars if they derail and
ignite, causing a ripple effect of fire and explosions.
"If they roll, release and ignite from friction or drag,
they will ignite others that aren't jacketed or insulated,"
Furman said.
Furman also noted that before the domestic shale oil boom,
railcars carrying crude were typically interspersed with others
carrying non-flammable cargoes in mixed-freight trains, similar
to the way more flammable liquid petroleum gases (LPG) are
currently moved via rail.
And LPGs move in stronger pressurized railcars long designed
to withstand derailments - and if they do rupture, they aren't
part of an LPG-only train that could lead to more explosions.
Crude-only unit trains emerged from vastly increased U.S.
production and use railcars that were not intended to move
flammable liquids in such high concentrations, he said.
PREVENTING DERAILMENTS
Still, other experts said railroads must do a better job of
upgrading their existing networks to prevent derailments in the
first place.
"We can make our tank cars as robust as possible, but that's
not the issue," said Brigham McCown, who ran DOT's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration from 2005 through
2007. "The issue is keeping the trains on the tracks."
The volume of crude oil by rail has rocketed in recent years
as production increases from areas like North Dakota outpaced
pipeline development.
A spate of explosive accidents have accompanied that growth.
The worst was in July 2013 when a train derailed in the town of
Lac Megantic in Canada, killing 47 people.
Already this year, five trains have derailed and caught fire
in the United States and Canada, all in rural areas. There have
been no deaths, but the accidents have stoked concerns about the
safety of transporting crude oil by rail.
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder and New York Energy desk;
Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by
Frances Kerry)