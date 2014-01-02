BNSF Railway says tracks affected by train crash reopen

HOUSTON Jan 2 BNSF Railway Co said on
Thursday that two mainline tracks affected when a crude train
hit a derailed grain train on earlier in the week reopened early
Thursday.
The company said in an advisory to customers that one track
reopened at 3 a.m. (0900 GMT) and the other at 3:15 a.m. CST
(0915 GMT) on Thursday. BNSF said customers might experience
delays of up to 24 to 36 hours on shipments through that
corridor.
A 106-car eastbound BNSF train carrying crude oil crashed
into a derailed westbound BNSF grain train on Monday, setting
off explosions and a fire that burned for more than 24 hours. No
injuries were reported. The National Transportation Safety Board
is investigating the incident.