UPDATE 1-BNSF Railway reopens tracks after train crash

HOUSTON Jan 2 BNSF Railway Co said it reopened
the two mainline tracks that it shut after a crude oil train
exploded after it hit a derailed grain train earlier in the
week.
The company said in an advisory to customers that it
reopened one track at 3 a.m. CST (0900 GMT) and the other at
3:15 a.m. on Thursday. BNSF said customers might experience
delays of up to 36 hours on shipments through that corridor.
A 106-car eastbound BNSF train carrying crude oil crashed
into a railcar of a derailed westbound BNSF grain train from an
opposing track on Monday, setting off explosions and a fire that
burned for more than 24 hours, according to the National
Transportation Safety Board. No injuries were reported. The NTSB
is investigating the incident.
BNSF, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, had been rerouting trains while the tracks were closed
since Monday. Some oil trains were being routed through
Sheridan, Wyoming, while some coal and merchandise trains were
rerouted from Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Laurel, Montana.
BNSF spokesman Steven Forsberg said on Thursday that some
trains were still being rerouted, as "it will take time to get
traffic flows back to normal on the route involving the
derailment."
The train crashed just west of Casselton, North Dakota,
which is about 25 miles (40 km) west of Fargo at the North
Dakota/Minnesota state line.