North Dakota crude safety standards coming in November

BISMARCK, N.D. Oct 27 North Dakota plans to issue new rules for the treatment of crude oil on Nov. 13, with regulators leaning away from requiring removal of volatile components at either the well site or a regional hub, so long as they're removed before transport, a state official said on Monday.

The standards will help address safety concerns about the more than 1.1 million barrels of oil produced each day in North Dakota, especially after a string of deadly crude-by-rail accidents in the past year. Most North Dakota crude contains higher-than-average concentrations of ethane, propane and other combustible NGLs.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission, the state's main oil regulator, plans to issue the new standards at its November hearing. They likely will go into effect on Jan. 1, Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources, told Reuters.

"We, at this point, don't want to pick winners and losers," Helms told Reuters. "We're trying to achieve a set of operating practices that generates a safe, reliable crude oil, whichever way you choose." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)