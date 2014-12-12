North Dakota oil output steady in October amid flaring rules

Dec 12 North Dakota's oil production held steady in October, barely slipping on a per-day basis, as the state implemented strict new anti-flaring standards, regulators said on Friday.

The state's oil wells produced 36.65 million barrels in October, up from 35.59 million barrels in September. The average was 1.18 million barrels a day, down roughly 4,000 barrels from the previous month's average. The month of October had one more day than September.

