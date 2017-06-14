US judge asks Army to revisit environmental analysis of Dakota pipeline

WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said that while the Army Corps substantially complied with the National Environmental Policy Act, it did not adequately consider the impacts of a possible oil spill on the fishing and hunting rights of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. The tribe had sued the Army Corps over its approval of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

"To remedy those violations, the Corps will have to reconsider those sections of its environmental analysis upon remand by the Court," the judge said in a court order.

Operations of Energy Transfer Partners LP's pipeline have not been suspended but will be considered later, the order said. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)