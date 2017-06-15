UPDATE 3-U.S. judge orders more environmental analysis of Dakota pipeline

(Adds comments from research firm, paragraphs 9-10)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental
review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up
the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said the
Army Corps did not adequately consider the effects of a possible
oil spill on the fishing and hunting rights of the Standing Rock
Sioux tribe.
Operations of Energy Transfer Partners LP's pipeline
have not been suspended but that could be considered at a later
date, the order said. The $3.8 billion line began interstate
crude oil delivery in May.
The parties are expected to meet Boasberg next Wednesday to
discuss future steps. The Standing Rock Sioux are expected to
argue that pipeline operations should be halted.
The judge said in a 91-page decision that, while the Army
Corps substantially complied with the National Environmental
Policy Act, federal permits issued for the pipeline violated the
law in some respects, saying in a court order the Corps did not
"adequately consider the impacts of an oil spill on fishing
rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice."
"To remedy those violations, the Corps will have to
reconsider those sections of its environmental analysis upon
remand by the Court," the judge said.
The tribe had sued the Army Corps over its approval of the
controversial Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, arguing
the line could contaminate their water source, the Missouri
River.
"We applaud the courts for protecting our laws and
regulations from undue political influence, and will ask the
Court to shut down pipeline operations immediately,” Standing
Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault said in a statement.
It was unclear whether the judge would agree that the line
should be shut. Independent research firm Clearview Energy
Partners of Washington D.C. noted in a comment late on Wednesday
that Judge Boasberg's order pointed to "omissions" in the Corps'
analysis, which the Corps may be able to address quickly, rather
than larger errors that might require more study.
"We think that the Corps may be able to persuade the court
to allow Dakota Access to continue operating while the omissions
are addressed and the court reviews them for adequacy," they
wrote.
ETP was not immediately available for comment.
In February, the Army Corps of Engineers granted the final
easement needed to finish the controversial pipeline, which had
been delayed for several months after protests led by the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe and climate activists.
The controversial pipeline needed a final permit to tunnel
under Lake Oahe, a reservoir that is part of the Missouri River.
Two previous arguments by the Standing Rock tribe - that the
construction had threatened sacred sites, and that the presence
of oil in the pipeline would damage sacred waters, had been
rejected by the court.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order days after
being sworn in directing the Army Corps to smooth the path to
finishing the line, prompting complaints by the tribe and
environmental groups that it had not done an adequate
environmental review.
