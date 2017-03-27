Native Americans to meet Norway's wealth fund watchdog over pipeline

| OSLO, March 27
OSLO, March 27 Standing Rock Sioux tribe
representatives will meet the ethics watchdog for Norway's $915
billion sovereign wealth fund on Monday over a U.S. oil
pipeline, a watchdog official said on Monday.
On Sunday, Norway's largest bank DNB sold its share
of loans funding the Dakota Access oil pipeline, ending its
involvement in a project that has faced strong opposition from
Native Americans and environmental groups.
The pipeline will move crude oil from the U.S. Northern
Plains to the Midwest and then on to the Gulf of Mexico.
Norway's soverign wealth fund holds $248 million in bonds of
Energy Transfer Partners LP, which is leading the
pipeline project.
The fund has an ethical profile and is not allowed to invest
in companies that breach certain guidelines regarding the
environment, human rights and corruption, among other criteria.
"We will be meeting them today. They have asked for a
meeting and said they would like to meet us," Eli Ane Lund, head
of the secretariat of the fund's Council on Ethics, told
Reuters, declining to give further details.
A meeting with the watchdog does not mean the fund is
considering excluding a company. Representatives from
non-governmental organisations often meet with Council on Ethics
officials.
The fund invests in close to 9,000 companies worldwide.
Some 65 companies are excluded from the fund on ethical
grounds, based on the recommendation of the council. Another 69
firms are excluded directly by the fund based on their
dependence on thermal coal.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)