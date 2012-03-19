版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 04:20 BJT

New Issue- Northeast Utilities sells $300 mln nts

March 19 Northeast Utilities on Monday
sold $300 million of senior floating-rate notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NORTHEAST UTILITIES 	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    09/20/2013	
                 +75 BPS     	
TYPE FRN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/20/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

