New Issue- Northeast Utilities sells $300 mln nts

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Northeast Utilities on Monday sold $300 million of senior floating-rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHEAST UTILITIES AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 09/20/2013 +75 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/20/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.