Rio Tinto to give away stake in Alaska mine developer

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
TORONTO, April 7 Global miner Rio Tinto will give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of the undeveloped Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska, Northern Dynasty said on Monday.
Rio is gifting its shares to two Alaskan charities.
U.S. environmental regulators moved in February to block development of the massive mine, citing potential "irreversible harm" to the state's salmon fishery. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
