版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 20:15 BJT

Rio Tinto to give away stake in Alaska mine developer

TORONTO, April 7 Global miner Rio Tinto will give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of the undeveloped Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska, Northern Dynasty said on Monday.

Rio is gifting its shares to two Alaskan charities.

U.S. environmental regulators moved in February to block development of the massive mine, citing potential "irreversible harm" to the state's salmon fishery. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐