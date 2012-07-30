版本:
New Issue-Northern Trust sells $500 mln notes

July 30 Northern Trust Corp on Monday
sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NORTHERN TRUST

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.375 PCT   MATURITY    08/02/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.717   FIRST PAY   02/02/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.407 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

