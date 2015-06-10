Competition hardens for Northern Rock's $20bln Granite portfolio - sources

LONDON, June 10 A slew of institutions have
submitted bids for Northern Rock's 13 billion pound ($20.07
billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle Granite, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Bids for the asset, which was a factor in the collapse of
Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, and their subsequent
bailout by the UK government, went in on June 5, the sources
said, declining to be named since the matter is private.
A group comprising of buyout firm Blackstone, Goldman
Sachs, U.S. hedge fund Och Ziff, and the Special
Situations arm of TPG has submitted a bid, the sources
said.
Goldman Sachs and Och Ziff were not immediately available to
comment. Blackstone and TPG declined to comment. UK Asset
Resolution (UKAR), which is winding down the loans of Northern
Rock and Bradford & Bingley, declined to comment.
(Reporting By Freya Berry and Matt Scuffham; editing by Pamela
Barbaglia)