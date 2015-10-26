UPDATE 1-Western Refining offers to buy Northern Tier

(Adds details)

Oct 26 Oil refiner Western Refining Inc offered to buy the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP it did not already own in a deal that values the refiner at about $2.52 billion.

Western Refining, which currently has a stake of about 38 percent in Northern Tier, said on Monday it has offered $17.50 in cash and 0.2266 of its share for each Northern Tier unit.

The offer values Northern Tier at $27.11 per share and represents a premium of about 12 percent to the stock's closing price on Friday, according to Reuters' calculations.

Northern Tier's shares were trading up 15.6 percent at $28 in light volumes in premarket trading on Monday.

Western Refining bought its stake in Northern Tier in November 2013 from private equity firms TPG Capital Management and ACON Investments Ltd, and also bought 100 percent of the general partner that controls Northern Tier.

Northern Tier, which operates a refinery in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, said the conflicts committee of its general partner will consider and respond to the proposal.

Tempe, Arizona-based Northern Tier also operates the SuperAmerica convenience stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Western Refining's offer values Northern Tier at about $2.52 billion based on the common units outstanding as of August 4.

Western Refining's shares closed at $42.26 on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)